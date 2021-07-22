Schopfheim: Wooden skirt: Smaller, but (corona) safer – Schopfheim

The project “Circus Zansiba” from the Wiesental is taking part this year with two plays. “Storm out of the blue” is fun for young and old, and with “Cumulus Curiosus” visitors see an accrobatical spectacle of real-life curiosities. A historical poster exhibition shows women who have campaigned against the ban on abortion. In addition, the topic will be informed and discussed in a lecture.

Valentin Moritz reads from his book “Kein Held”, in which he reviews the youth in the countryside. At the information tent there is exchange and information on awareness and anti-fascism. The Holzrock is partially barrier-free and a place where inclusion is generally understood as freedom from discrimination. The organizers strive to offer support to people for whom attending a festival is challenging.









Notes in plain language can be found on the website. During the festival, as usual, there will be an awareness team that is committed to a mindful and discrimination-critical approach to each other.

Of course, the wooden rock must not be neglected, and so regional artists were invited: Ray.Jel and The Blackbeards, Amateur Action, Leopold Kraus Wellenkapelle and Krause Glucke Weltverschwörung.

Saturday, July 31, 1 to 10 p.m., Sengelenwäldchen Schopfheim. Organizer: Verein Subkultur Schopfheim. Tickets are available until 30 July in advance at https://tanteguerilla.com/Holzrock-Open-Air-310721-PDF-Ticket.