Schleier: Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis get engaged?

Kourtney Kardashian (42) is currently confusing her fans! The Keeping up with the Kardashians fame has caused a stir in recent months, especially through her relationship with Travis Barker (45). At the beginning of the year, the reality TV actress and the drummer made their new love happiness public – and since then have shown the world particularly often how much they are infatuated with each other. Not infrequently, fans got to see photos of hot cuddling sessions of the two. But do they want to take the next step now?

That Kourt and Travis like to go to amusement parks, should be known to their fans by now. But on her last visit to Disneyland, Kourtney now a rather unusual accessory: She had Mickey Mouse ears on in bridal style. With her ears and a white veil, she apparently walked through the amusement park – for fans probably a clear sign of an engagement!

on Instagram Influencer Amanda Hirsch posted the snapshot of Kourtney with two fans – and the Mickey ears. In the comments to the post, a user speculated: “No Disney fan wears the wedding ears – unless there’s a reason for it.” Another, on the other hand, suspected: “She probably just borrowed her ears from her fangirl because she thought it was funny.” The celebrities themselves have not yet commented on the engagement rumors. But after Kourtney their Travis for example, had already missed a love tattoo, the assumption would probably not be far-fetched.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, 2021

Instagram / notskinnybutnotfat Kourtney Kardashian, 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, 2021

