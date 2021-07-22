Thursday, July 22, 2021
Of course, Kylie Jenner already wears the “Birkinstocks” made of real Hermès bags – what else?

By Arjun Sethi
Kylie Jenner loves luxurious designer fashion

Kylie Jenner loves designer fashion. She has a crazy collection of vintage Dior, Chanel and Gucci pieces from the Tom Ford era. But her latest accessory is luxury at its finest: Kylie Jenner has bought a pair of “Birkinstocks”, a pair of imitation Birkenstock sandals from the MSCHF brand made from “Birkin Bags” by Hermès (yes, really).

In one of her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner posted the new luxury shoes yesterday. The black strappy sandals are indistinguishable from the classic, original Birkenstocks “Arizona” for the untrained eye, but with the golden buckles and grained leather – and the orange Hermès-style box in which they were delivered – you could tell they were slightly different. “Thank you @mschf,” she wrote, indicating that the couple was a gift.




Kylie Jenner’s BirkinstocksPhoto: Courtesy of @kyliejenner

The “Birkinstocks” are made of genuine, disassembled Hermès bags

MSCHF says they make these “Birkinstocks” by buying authentic “Birkins” and then taking them apart completely. First, the bag is disassembled and flattened, then a pattern is cut from the leather of the shoe, and finally a cork footbed and a rubber sole are added. Despite the cutting, the shoes still have the real “Birkin” price. Prices range from 28 000 to 63 000 euros, depending on the version you get (for example, made of crocodile or ostrich leather). And in case you’re wondering, no, neither Hermès nor Birkenstock are involved; where they get all these “birkins” from is a mystery.


