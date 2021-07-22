Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNewsNormani delivers us with "Wild Side" feat. Cardi B a new hit
News

Normani delivers us with “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B a new hit

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




“Wild Side” – that’s the name of the new hit by Normani and Cardi B. We provide you with the new track + music video and lyrics!

Normani Kordei Hamilton is an American singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. She became known as a member of the American girl group Fifth Harmony. The group was formed in 2012 in the second season of the casting show The X Factor. In 2018 she released the song “Love Lies” feat. Khalid, who marks her first song as a solo artist. Other successful solo songs of the singer are “Motivation” and “Dancing With A Stranger” feat. Sam Smith.

On July 16, 2021, Normani released her new single “Wild Side”. Also on the track, as a feature artist, is the American rapper Cardi B. With “Wild Side” Normani achieved a dynamic R&B track with great hit potential.




With the new track, the two artists also released a matching spectacular music video. We now present you the brand new single “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B by Normani including video and lyrics. Have fun listening and looking in!

“Wild Side” – The video for the song

Wild Side – Normani, Cardi B

To the lyrics to “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B by Normani


Previous article▷ ZDFinfo documentaries about Whitney Houston and Jennifer Aniston
Next articleBillie Eilish confesses: She is still ashamed of this today
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv