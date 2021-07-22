Normani delivers us with “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B a new hit

“Wild Side” – that’s the name of the new hit by Normani and Cardi B. We provide you with the new track + music video and lyrics!

Normani Kordei Hamilton is an American singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. She became known as a member of the American girl group Fifth Harmony. The group was formed in 2012 in the second season of the casting show The X Factor. In 2018 she released the song “Love Lies” feat. Khalid, who marks her first song as a solo artist. Other successful solo songs of the singer are “Motivation” and “Dancing With A Stranger” feat. Sam Smith.

On July 16, 2021, Normani released her new single “Wild Side”. Also on the track, as a feature artist, is the American rapper Cardi B. With “Wild Side” Normani achieved a dynamic R&B track with great hit potential.









With the new track, the two artists also released a matching spectacular music video. We now present you the brand new single “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B by Normani including video and lyrics. Have fun listening and looking in!

“Wild Side” – The video for the song

Wild Side – Normani, Cardi B

To the lyrics to “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B by Normani