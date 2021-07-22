Thursday, July 22, 2021
Michael Jordan, Drake & Jennifer Aniston: These watches wear the stars – from Rolex to Patek Philippe

By Arjun Sethi
Michael Jordan is certainly one of the greatest watch collectors there is. In addition to his bootcut jeans and V-neck T-shirts, he is best known for wearing the futuristic creations of Urwerk, Roger Dubuis and Ulysse Nardin. However, for last weekend’s NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, MJ chose something more conservative: a classic Rolex Sky-Dweller. However, the piece is not a complete departure from Jordan’s through and through modern taste. The Sky-Dweller is the updated version of Rolex’s GMT-Master II. Drake and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) also prove good taste once again with their timepieces. (Read here: LeBron James shows his Rolex Daytona “Eye of the Tiger”)

Micheal Jordan’s Rolex Sky-Dweller

Michael Jordan wears a classic Rolex Sky-Dweller.

© Getty Images, PR

When we say that the Sky-Dweller is modern, we really mean that. By Rolex standards, she is practically a newborn. The watch was first introduced in 2012 and was the first completely new Rolex model in 20 years. While the GMT-Master was developed for pilots – the first examples went to the pilots of Pan-Am – the Sky-Dweller, which was originally released in a higher price range, is more of a watch for professional pilots. So, yes, we would say this is an appropriate watch for Michael Jordan.

Drake’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Drake wears an extremely rare Patek Philippe Nautilus.

© Getty Images, PR

Immediately after LeBron James sealed the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors with an unbalanced three-pointer, the broadcast cut to Drake and Michael B. Jordan, who were happy about the goal. On Drake’s wrist was the watch we last saw at the beginning of the pandemic: an extremely rare Nautilus made for the model’s 40th anniversary.




Jennifer Aniston’s Rolex Day Date

Jennifer Aniston wears a golden Rolex Day Date.

© Warner Bros., PR

In the trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston wears a Rolex Day date. Great watch, obviously. But what really catches our eye is the way she wore them over the sleeve of her shirt. What a style! What a verve! Men’s fashion icon (and former Fiat boss) Gianni Agnelli has worn his watch this way – and it looks great on Aniston too.

The article “Hall of Famer Michael Jordan Wears a Hall-of-Fame Watch to the Hall of Fame” by Cam Wolf is originally on GQ.com appeared.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
