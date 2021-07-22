Michael Jordan, Drake & Jennifer Aniston: These watches wear the stars – from Rolex to Patek Philippe

Michael Jordan, Drake & Jennifer Aniston: These watches wear the stars

Michael Jordan is certainly one of the greatest watch collectors there is. In addition to his bootcut jeans and V-neck T-shirts, he is best known for wearing the futuristic creations of Urwerk, Roger Dubuis and Ulysse Nardin. However, for last weekend’s NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, MJ chose something more conservative: a classic Rolex Sky-Dweller. However, the piece is not a complete departure from Jordan’s through and through modern taste. The Sky-Dweller is the updated version of Rolex’s GMT-Master II. Drake and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) also prove good taste once again with their timepieces. (Read here: LeBron James shows his Rolex Daytona “Eye of the Tiger”)

Micheal Jordan’s Rolex Sky-Dweller

Michael Jordan wears a classic Rolex Sky-Dweller. © Getty Images, PR

When we say that the Sky-Dweller is modern, we really mean that. By Rolex standards, she is practically a newborn. The watch was first introduced in 2012 and was the first completely new Rolex model in 20 years. While the GMT-Master was developed for pilots – the first examples went to the pilots of Pan-Am – the Sky-Dweller, which was originally released in a higher price range, is more of a watch for professional pilots. So, yes, we would say this is an appropriate watch for Michael Jordan.

Drake’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Drake wears an extremely rare Patek Philippe Nautilus. © Getty Images, PR

Immediately after LeBron James sealed the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors with an unbalanced three-pointer, the broadcast cut to Drake and Michael B. Jordan, who were happy about the goal. On Drake’s wrist was the watch we last saw at the beginning of the pandemic: an extremely rare Nautilus made for the model’s 40th anniversary.









Jennifer Aniston’s Rolex Day Date

Jennifer Aniston wears a golden Rolex Day Date. © Warner Bros., PR

In the trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston wears a Rolex Day date. Great watch, obviously. But what really catches our eye is the way she wore them over the sleeve of her shirt. What a style! What a verve! Men’s fashion icon (and former Fiat boss) Gianni Agnelli has worn his watch this way – and it looks great on Aniston too.

