Love confession: Shawn Mendes has loved Camila Cabello for years – Entertainment

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello at an event in 2015 Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com





In the summer of 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their relationship. Now Mendes confessed that he loved his girlfriend years before.

For about a year and a half, Shawn Mendes (22, “Wonder”) and Camila Cabello (23, “Havana”) have not only been a dream couple musically. But even though the two have been happy to show themselves on Instagram since the love outing in 2019, they rarely talk about their feelings for each other in public. Now Mendes revealed in an interview with the US magazine “Access Hollywood” that he had already been in love with his partner for five years before he confessed his feelings to her.









In the video interview for his new Netflix film “In Wonder”, the singer spoke unusually openly about how difficult it was for him for a long time to take the first step. “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman you love that you love her,” Mendes confessed. “I was afraid for five years that she might reject me, which prevented me from telling her — or maybe it was a lack of self-confidence.” In retrospect, he describes this time as a “five-year warm-up”.

Camila Cabello had also been in love with him for years

By the way, it seems to have been very similar to his girlfriend. Already in December 2019, Camila Cabello confessed in an interview with US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres (62) that she had been in love with Shawn Mendes for many years. She had already raved about him when she had met him on a tour five or six years earlier. “I was definitely already in love. I think we both were, but we were stupid. We behaved like babies,” she said at the time.





