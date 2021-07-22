Kim Kardashian is no longer just a millionaire, she’s a billionaire

“Forbes” rates Kim’s shares in KKW Beauty at $500 million alone

Kim was already one of the highest paid women in the world thanks to the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Her business partnerships, the licenses she awarded, her now-discontinued emoji app “Kimoji” and her mobile game helped her amasse a fortune of $51 million, according to media reports. But in addition to these cash inflows, the entrepreneur also has investments in real estate and shares of companies such as Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Adidas, which her ex-husband Kanye West gave her for Christmas in 2017.

That year, Kim founded her makeup line KKW Beauty, with which she initially only offered contour sets, of which she sold 300,000 in two hours. She followed the same model as her younger sister Kylie Jenner and sold directly to consumers by using her huge network of social media followers to promote the products. KKW Beauty then expanded into eye shadow, concealer, lipsticks and fragrances, eventually generating $100 million in sales.

In 2020, Kardashian sold 20% of the company to beauty company Coty and collected $200 million, while the 72% it still owns is reportedly worth an estimated $500 million.

Even the pandemic benefited Kim Kardashian: homewear sales began to rise

Their second company, Skims, which was founded in 2019, started with a blunder. It was originally called Kimono, a name she gave up after fierce criticism – especially from Japan – because it is a traditional garment specific to Japanese culture. This was not an obstacle for the brand, which was called Skims in the second process, and whose main task is to sell a wide range of shaping clothing, grow and expand rapidly thanks to underwear and homewear. On the contrary, when the pandemic arrived, consumers began to focus on getting comfortable but beautiful clothes to wear at home.









According to Forbes, Skims is worth nearly $500 million, and if you take the percentage due to Kim Kardashian’s investment partners (Natalie Massenet, founder of Net-A-Porter, and Andrew Rosen of Theory), Kardashian’s share would be $225 million.