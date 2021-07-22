Kim Kardashian flown through jury review for the second time – folks

Actually, Kim Kardashian (40) has big plans, is doing a four-year training at a law firm in San Francisco and wants to become a lawyer.

But with the buffalo it doesn’t seem to work quite as well with Kim as with the rest of her career. Because she has rattled through the law exam again.

The exam known in the USA as the “Baby Bar”, which is at the end of the first year of study in California, the reality TV star has now failed for the second time. She revealed this in her TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which ended this week after 14 years and 20 seasons with a final episode.

“I failed! F*ck!”, she was annoyed by the test result.

Because that was even worse than the first time. You need at least 560 points to pass the exam. The first time Kim scored 474 points, on the second attempt only 463.

The Kardashian complained: “This is really annoying. I’m depressed, totally depressed.”

But Kim had been so nice. Among other things, also in a bikini and with BULGING … Books! On Instagram, she put herself, her laptop and the many browsers in scene from time to time.

and? What was the reason? Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian (36) tries to find an explanation for this. She on TV: “You had Corona and it was your 40th birthday. Also, there was a lot going on in your relationship life and then the quarantine…”









Kim is probably like many other students. But as the saying goes: “No master has fallen from heaven yet”.

It remains to be seen whether Kim, who is currently in the middle of the divorce from rapper Kanye West (44), is now throwing the law books into the corner or staying on …