James Blake teams up with Eilish producer Finneas for “Say What You Will”

It’s been a while since James Blake released his last studio album, ASSUME FORM. Since 2019, the singer has not been idle and has released two short recordings with his COVERS EP and the BEFORE EP to keep his fans happy. Nevertheless, many of his followers are impatiently waiting for the next LP of the Briton. But this should now be finished: Already on Thursday (22 July) the first song “Say What You Will” is to be released. Via Instagram, Blake gives rise to speculation that this could have been created in cooperation with Billie Eilish’s older brother and producer Finneas.

Photo in front of title pages with Finneas

The suspicion is based on a photo Blake posted on the platform on Tuesday (July 20). On it he can be seen himself in front of a wall of magazines, on whose covers Finneas is depicted.

Underneath, Blake writes serenely: “Say What You Will will be released on Thursday.” Even if he does not mention Finneas in his caption, the message should be clear.

James Blake is known for enjoying working with other artists. Also on his last album ASSUME FORM numerous musicians from different areas were represented. These include rap greats such as Travis Scott and Andre 3000.

Finneas as a dream feature

The fact that Blake is now teaming up with Finneas should hardly surprise many fans. The 23-year-old is currently one of the world’s most sought-after producers. Only in 2020 he was awarded best producer at the Grammys, in March 2021 followed two more Grammys for songs by his sister Billie. In addition, Blake had already stated in a previous interview with Billboard Magazine that he would like to see a cooperation with Finneas. When asked which musicians he could imagine working with, the musician pointed to the nearby Finneas and replied: “One of them is right over there.”

James Blake has released three other studio albums since 2011 in addition to ASSUME FORM. With his experimental mix of pop, R’n’B, rap and electronic influences, he has since won four Grammys, including best alternative album in 2020. A date and title for his latest album have not yet been set.