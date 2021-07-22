Cardi B shows herself unvarnished

10. February 2021 – 13:26 clock

Cardi B without make-up

We know rapper Cardi B (28) from Instagram and her music videos for hits like “I Like It” or “Up” usually heavily made up and supposedly top styled. On Instagram, however, she was now supposedly less “perfect”. She presents herself to her followers completely unvarnished – even though she recently had to struggle with acne and asked her community for advice.

Cardi B beams naturally into the camera and shows how she looks without make-up. “This is my face, 20 minutes after I got up. Without filters, hair not made, rough lips, all that,” writes the rapper on Instagram. So husband and rapper Offset (29) should also meet his goddess wife in the morning.

Cardi continues on Instagram: “I was never afraid to show my true self. I feel safe in my skin.” And that’s exactly what she wants to give her followers: self-confidence, for who you are. Without filters or make-up that alienates you.