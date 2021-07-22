Thursday, July 22, 2021
Cardi B and her offset laughed at pregnancy

By Arjun Sethi
They take it with humor! A few weeks ago, Cardi B (28) surprised her fans with a cute message: The rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards with an already clearly visible baby bump. Together with her husband Offset (29), she gives daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (3) a sibling. But how did the father-to-be of two find out about his happiness? Cardi now revealed that she offset the Babynews has announced quite simply!

how People reported, the 28-Year-old was on Tuesday as a guest in a radio show. In it, the “I Like It” singer also promptly revealed a few details about her other circumstances. She told her husband quite suddenly about the pregnancy: “I think I’m pregnant, bro,” were her words. After the musician had taken a pregnancy test, the couple could not believe it at first. “We just laughed and said, ‘Oh God, we have so much to do.'”, she recalled.

But Cardi is really looking forward to the little miracle that grows up in her belly. “There’s something very loving about this pregnancy and I feel like I’m opening a new chapter, and I’m happy about that”, she continued. What do you think – will Cardi get a boy or a girl? Vote in the poll.




Cardi B and Offset with their daughter Kulture Kiari, June 2020
Cardi B and Migos at the BET Awards 2021
Cardi B, rapper


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
