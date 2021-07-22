Cardi B amazes fans with a transparent dress with optical illusion

Rapper Cardi B stunned her fans, but also impressed them when she showed up in a very confusing and very exposed designer dress.

Rapper Cardi B attracts attention from time to time with her extravagant look. (Photo: Reuters)

At the weekend, the Instagram followers of the Wapsinger at a photo of her and her partner Offset twice. She wore an outfit by the up-and-coming designer Pierre-Louis Auvray.

The dress is a kind of optical illusion. It has a skin-tight body with an intergalactic pattern and a printed image of a female body.

Cardi B caused a stir with this futuristic and confusing dress. Photo: Instagram/ iamcardib

What makes the dress so confusing is the fact that the material is also transparent. That’s why Cardi’s famous tattoos and her black G-thong are also visible. And it’s hard to say where their body ends and the imprint begins.

Where does the body end and where does the dress begin?

The dress is bordered with a stiff white knitted fabric that frames the chest and goes down the side seams. This gives the futuristic look even more of an illusion and the back is just as transparent as the front.









On a second look at the dress, fans were even more confused by the combination of print and transparent mesh. Photo: Instagram/ iamcardib

Needless to say, the amazing look confused fans as much as they admired it. A video showing the star in the outfit as she gets into a car received countless comments.

How their fans react

“I’m trying to find out if that’s just [ein] Part is,” one fan wrote.

“This cut confuses me,” confessed another.

“I don’t get it,” someone else agreed. “But you look damn cute.”

“I love the outfit,” someone else wrote.

loud Fashion Bomb the designer is a new discovery in the fashion scene. As the website reports, the newly graduate of a design school wants to sell his brand in the shops of the US company Carlisle Collection.

When pulled out, the dress looks a little less confusing. Photo: Instagram/forbiddenkn0wledge

A photo of the dress in the showroom clears up much of the confusion of the viewers, because on the mannequin the pressure of the female body and the transparent red body are easier to recognize.

