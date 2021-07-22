Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNewsCamila Cabello on Shawn Mendes: "I learned a lot about love from...
News

Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes: “I learned a lot about love from this guy”

By Arjun Sethi
0
32




Camila Cabello doesn’t really say a few words about her relationship with Shawn Mendes. “I always want the love between me and this person to remain,” the singer said in an interview in September 2019. Now Cabello has given an insight. On Instagram, the singer left a few personal lines.

To a photo showing her with the singer, the 23-year-old wrote: “I learned a lot about love from this guy.” Accordingly, it is not only happy moments that make up a relationship. It feels like the other is a mirror that reflects them.

Therefore, she must constantly face her fears, apprehenses, insecurities and thought patterns. “Sometimes it’s not as easy as it looks in pictures,” Cabello wrote. “Sometimes it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly.”

Nevertheless, nothing goes beyond the power of love, it brings light into the darkness. It is the pull of gravity “that gives you the relentless power to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday.” For Cabello, being in love also means “always choosing that person with whom we go through the dirty stuff.” This is much more beautiful, raw and real than perfection.




In her post, Cabello called for people to be more vulnerable on social media instead of always presenting a perfect life. Because this behavior could make “we all feel particularly lonely and strange.”

Therefore, she asked her followers and fans to raise their glass to the clutter and strangeness of being human. “And on the lightness. And on instinct. And the relentless power that is love,” Cabello added.

The singer has been with Shawn Mendes for a year and a half. Together they delivered the summer hit of 2019 with »Señorita«. The Latin song was in first place in the charts in Germany for three weeks.


Previous articleSHE had sex while Khloé Kardashian was lying under the bed
Next articleAfter reconciliation with the ex: Khloé Kardashian is already single again
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv