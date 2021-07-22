Bella Thorne cheats OnlyFans followers & apologizes

The 22-year-old is said to be the reason why the guidelines of payments on OnlyFans have changed. At least that’s what the online sex worker community accuses her of.

Two million thanks to OnlyFans

In mid-August 2020, the former Disney princess and musician Bella Thorne decided to create an account on the website OnlyFans and was able to earn an incredible amount of money. The 22-year-old was able to take advantage of the fee-based web service of photos and videos, mainly erotic or pornographic content, and demanded around 20 dollars per person for a monthly subscription. Just two days after the launch of their profile, it already had 38 postings and had over 52,500 paying fans.

According to his own statements, Thorne earned around two million dollars in just one week on the website …

controversy

Bella’s success seemed to have incited the online sex worker community, which has been struggling with new guidelines since the former lead actress of Disney’s “Shake It Up” joined. Above all, the company had imposed restrictions on the payment, after which the 22-Year-old had been attacked.









Thorne still doesn’t want to put on the shoe and explained via Twitter that she just wanted to help everyone else generate more traffic. “I just wanted to remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself. […] I’ve tried to get more people to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the Page. I wanted to draw attention to the site, because the more people are on it, the more likely it is to have a chance of stigmatizing it. [von Sex] to normalize. And in trying to do this, I hurt you. I’ve risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred that people spit out… compared to everything that has to do with sex,” she explained, among other things, adding that she herself had produced an erotic film to clear up all prejudices and get her fans used to the topic.

“I hurt you in this process and I’m really sorry for that,” she concluded.

Empty promises

This controversy was only made public after Bella apparently ripped off her fans. According to the report, the 22-year-old allegedly earned two million US dollars in her first week on the OnlyFans website and sold 200 US dollars of PPV (pay-per-view) content with the promise of a complete nude photo. She didn’t keep the promise in the end, which led to so many refund requests – her followers wanted their money back.

According to the official guidelines, each OnlyFans creator may only charge $50 for such a feature, with fans allowed to tip up to $100. From now on, the coal will not be paid out weekly as usual, but once a month … Whether Thorne has to print all her money again is not known. Your OF account currently has 50 postings and 106.9 subscribers.