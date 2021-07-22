Bella Thorne: After porn, nobody wants to have anything to do with her anymore

published 12.09.2020 11:41

Actress Bella Thorne can already look back on a successful career. The 22-year-old could not always win praise. Especially her last decisions ensured that she gets a lot of criticism lately. How serious the situation has become in the meantime, we tell you here.

The life of a Hollywood star is undoubtedly not always easy. Bella Thorne began her career when she was a child. After appearing as a model many times, she became an actress. She has been seen in films such as Urlaubsreif and DUFF – Hast Du Keine, Bist Du Eine zu sehen. Her most famous role was in the Disney sitcom Shake It Up, in which she played the dancer CeCe Jones. In Infamous she played the daredevil Arielle Summers. Thorne has also worked as a singer and director in the past.









Recently, however, Thorne came under criticism for her decisions. Among other things, she worked as a director and now also uses the web service Onlyfans. There, mainly erotic content such as nude photos or videos are provided against payment. Although Thorne personally did not offer complete nude pictures, she was able to dust off about $1 million in the first 24 hours. In the first week, their profit even rose to 2 million US dollars.

As Thorne reveals to The Independent, many people now have a completely wrong idea of her. Directors, producers and even friends would distance themselves from her these days. Recently, she announced that she is working on a new film with director Sean Baker. Baker has since denied this news. But the actress does not want to be stopped by this in the future. In an interview with The Independant, she reveals that you should simply approach each day individually: “More problems arise, fewer problems arise. They know what life is like.”