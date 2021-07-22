Ariana Grande: These are the pictures of her wedding

US singer Ariana Grande has posted photos of the celebration in Montecito, California, eleven days after her wedding. On Instagram, the 27-year-old showed a series of pictures with her husband Dalton Gomez, referring to the date of May 15. A spokesman had confirmed to the magazine »People« that the ceremony had taken place that day in the couple’s house in a small circle – with less than 20 guests.

Grande wore a tight-fitting white wedding dress by fashion designer Vera Wang, Dalton a black suit by Tom Ford. In some photos you can see the house festively decorated with candles, flowers and garlands, in others the kissing couple.

In December, the two had announced their engagement after almost a year of relationship. “Forever and much more,” Grande wrote at the time under a photo of the engagement ring. Grande had previously kept her relationship with the 25-year-old real estate agent largely under wraps.









Grande is an extremely successful musician and one of the most popular public figures of our time – 238 million people follow her on Instagram.