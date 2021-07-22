Ariana Grande: She is planning a fairytale wedding with a star line-up!

It takes a good deal of optimism to currently plan a dream wedding with a large crowd of guests. But Ariana Grande (27) is probably not lacking in that. The thirsty “Thank U, Next” singer can hardly be stopped professionally and privately – in the USA she will occupy one of the coveted jury chairs in the successful format “The Voice” in the future and with her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (27), the sky is still full of violins.

How “popculture.com” with reference to two insider reports in the “OK! Magazine”, the wedding preparations are already in full swing. If everything goes according to plan, the fans could look forward to a star event of superlatives towards the end of the year. According to one of the sources, Grande Dame Barbra Streisand (78) has been asked to perform at the wedding. Among the invited guests are among others singer colleague Justin Bieber (27), the singer Miley Cyrus (28), Camila Cabello (24), Meghan Trainor (27), rapper Nicki Minaj (38) and presenter Jimmy Fallon (46). Their future “The Voice” comrades-in-arms John Legend (42), Kelly Clarkson (38) and Blake Shelton (44) could also arrive.

Ariana’s family to play a major role

Where and when exactly the fairytale wedding takes place is not yet known. Probably the corona rules in the USA also play a role here, because under conditions such a major event is unlikely to be possible. The insider speaks of a “huge” event, even her family, especially half-brother Frankie (38) and mom Joan (63), have already involved Ariana in the preparations.

Ariana Grande herself has not publicly commented on a possible wedding this year. A source confirms in this context: “When Ariana got engaged in December, she also made the decision to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.” Of course, her fiancé is very fond of this, even if he understands that it is difficult, since Ariana “is one of the most famous pop stars in the world”.