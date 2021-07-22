Another marriage doesn’t have to be: Jennifer Aniston is at peace with herself

Jennifer Aniston was already married twice, both marriages failed. In an interview, the 52-year-old now reveals how much her family’s constant questioning about children made life more difficult for her back then. Today, she has also found inner peace thanks to therapy.

Many who struggle to find love eventually try online dating. This option is out of the question for Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. “Absolutely not,” she said in an interview with People magazine. “I’m sticking to normal dating. Someone should ask me if I want to go out with him. I would prefer this species.”

Should she find a new love, another marriage would not be a priority for the 52-year-old. “Oh God, I don’t know,” the actress continues. “I don’t have that on my radar. I am interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living a comfortable life and having fun together. That is all we can hope for. It doesn’t have to be set in stone with binding documents.”









So Aniston doesn’t want to force anything – and she has good reasons for that: “I am currently in a place of inner peace. I have a job that I love, there are people in my life who mean everything to me and I have beautiful dogs.” To get through difficult times, she practices meditation and places a high value on mindfulness. “I’m just a very happy and blessed human being.”

Therapy for K-question

Throughout her career, Aniston has been repeatedly confronted with rumors about marriage, pregnancy and family planning, she also says. It wasn’t just journalists who constantly asked her when she would finally have children. She explains that she was also put under pressure in the family circle in this regard.

“What is it? Are you having a baby? Are you getting married?”, were the questions she was asked again and again in response to various paparazzi photos. This had become so rampant that she finally went to therapy. In the process, she learned that “self-knowledge is the key.” The key to a balanced self.

Jennifer Aniston has already had two marriages: Between 2000 and 2005 she was the wife of Brad Pitt, from 2016 to 2018 she was married to Justin Theroux.