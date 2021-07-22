Angelina Jolie + Brad Pitt: Dispute over Shiloh’s birthday party escalated

Since their separation in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting a bitter War of the Roses. Even in front of their children, the two Hollywood stars do not stop. Now daughter Shiloh is said to have felt the quarrel of her parents on her own body.

For several years, Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, have been fighting for custody of five of their six children – Maddox is now of legal age at the age of 19 and no longer needs a legal guardian. May 27, 2021 should have been Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s, 15, big day, but nothing came of it. Brad and Angelina are said to have once again gotten into each other’s hair over the celebrations for their daughter’s birthday.

Reason for the recent dispute, which is even said to have ended up in court: “Both wanted Shiloh to have a party all day long. This has caused tensions for months.” This is revealed by a source of the US magazine “Woman’s Day”. Meanwhile, even the judge of the competent authority is “annoyed” by the never-ending escapades of the two Hollywood stars. Again and again, the actors, who met and fell in love on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, try to play each other off against each other in order to secure sole custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 12.









Sad birthday for Shiloh



The fact that the birthday of the second eldest daughter has now once again sparked such a dispute should make the birthday child himself sad. After all, Shiloh is said to have been “always a dad girl,” the source told Woman’s Day.

Where and how Shiloh Jolie-Pitt finally celebrated her birthday is not known. It remains to be hoped that Angelina and Brad could agree on this – for their daughter. Because the 15-year-old is said to suffer particularly badly from the ongoing dispute of her parents. As the insider further reveals, her siblings should cope much better with it. The twins Knox and Vivienne are still too young to understand the full extent, Zahara, Pax and Maddox would enjoy the undivided attention of their parents.

Source used: Woman’s Day

