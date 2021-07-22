After reconciliation with the ex: Khloé Kardashian is already single again

The love story between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is a never-ending story. At least it has been until now. Just recently, the two had rallied together again after his affair, then they are already freshly separated again.

Is it finally over this time? Reality star Khloé Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson have split up – for the third time. As “Page Six” wants to have learned from an insider, the two are said to have been over for several weeks. However, the great drama did not exist, on the contrary: the further contact was very friendly. Details about the reasons for the separation are only a few known, but possibly infidelity is involved.









If you believe instagram model Sydney Chase, who, according to Page Six, spoke about Thompson on the “No Jumper” podcast in April, the basketball player wasn’t entirely honest with her. Accordingly, the athlete is said to have told Chase that he was single. “We met several times, went out together,” she said. “It had happened and then I found out he wasn’t single and dropped him.” Since Thompson has not yet commented on this, only the statement of the model is in the room.

History repeats itself

It wouldn’t be the first time Thompson has cheated on Khloé Kardashian. When the reality star was pregnant with their daughter True, the athlete was filmed having fun with two other women in a washington DC bar — this and other videos were released in April 2018 by TMZ and the Daily Mail, among others. A few months later, Thompson and Kardashian apparently picked themselves up, flew on vacation together and met regularly.

In February 2019, it came out that the basketball player allegedly had another affair – with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Again, the two separated, only to try again a year later in the summer of 2020. Just recently, the 30-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles celebrating and, according to the Daily Mail, flirted with three women – but at this point Kardashian and Thompson were probably already separated. The two had had an on-off relationship since 2016.