Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeNewsWithout filters and make-up: Cardi B shares important message!
News

Without filters and make-up: Cardi B shares important message!

By Arjun Sethi
0
42




No one is perfect! Cardi B (28) has been super successful in the music business for years. Fans appreciate her not only for her spectacular rap skills, but also as an absolute style icon. But even the American artist is not always out of the egg, and that has encouraged Hater to make fun of her. This leaves Cardi but don’t sit on herself: She is now making a clear announcement on the net!

In an applied Instagramclip, the 28-year-old explains that she doesn’t care that unfavorable pictures of her are circulating on the net. “This is what my face looks like 20 minutes after getting up. No filter, the hair not brushed, the lips totally cracked and all that. I was never afraid to show my true self”, she writes to the article. Nevertheless, she could not understand why people take screenshots of videos – on these shots, no one looks good in her eyes.

nevertheless Cardi it doesn’t matter for a long time. “The only thing that matters to me is that I feel good in my skin, that I’m great and happy, that my records are going well – and just because you have so much hatred in you, you don’t have to pull me down. You can’t do that, I’m above it,” she explains in her short video. Whether with or without make-up, Cardi it’s just dazzling – and that’s exactly what she wants to give her fans on the way.




Cardi B, rapper
Cardi B at a gig in January 2020
Cardi B in May 2019


Previous articleTalk show host James Corden takes a bumpy trip with Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the “Friends” cast.
Next articleBillie Eilish is the most listened to artist in the shower
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv