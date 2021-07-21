With this outfit, she would have made fashion critics cry earlier

09. April 2021 – 9:54 clock

Kendall Jenner: Faux pas or new fashion trend?

Above hui, below huh? Kendall Jenner is at home as a top model on the catwalks of the fashion world. The 25-year-old knows the current trends very well and knows how best to put herself in the limelight. But now Kendall has been spotted wearing an outfit that would have made fashion critics cry out in the past. The frowned upon trend, which model Kaia Gerber (19) also follows, can be seen in the video.

Comfortable lockdown look is the order of the day







Since the corona pandemic has taken hold of the world, comfortable clothing has been THE look par excellence. No wonder: Whether in the home office, on a virtual date with friends or at a movie night on the sofa – with casual outfits such as leggings and sweaters, we are always well dressed. Tight jeans, elegant blazers or unusual dresses have become obsolete in everyday life – at least for the time being.