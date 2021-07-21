Will it be copied by superstar Cardi B?

Shirin David: Is it copied here by Cardi B?

02/08/2021 08:15 PM

Who is copying whom here? Singer Shirin David has many superfans, copycats and copycats. And as incredible as it sounds, one of them seems to be superstar Cardi B. Really?

Hard to believe, but somehow true: World star Cardi B (28) seems to have been getting inspiration from her rap colleague Shirin David (25) for a long time. After many weeks of working vacation on Gran Canaria, she is back in her adopted home of Berlin to work diligently on her new album.

Shirin’s colleague reveals

And in her current Instagram Story, the pretty singer Shirin reposts a story from her colleague from the music business “payy”. On it you can see Shirin David’s cover picture for her album “Supersize”, to the right of it you can see the album cover of Cardi B. Both women sit in an almost identical-looking bubble chair. Below the photos is the date of publication of the two album photos. Shirin’s album was released five months earlier. Thus, it actually seems that rapper Cardi B could have oriented herself on Shirin’s cover. Does world star Cardi B (28) come out as a secret Shirin fan?









She copied them three times

The similar-looking album cover isn’t the only thing “payy” noticed. In an older music video, the two rappers also wear an almost identical one. It’s similar with Shirin David’s shoot for her own calendar. Cardi B is in an extremely similar location for a shoot for the designer label Balenciaga a year later. Coincidence or pure intention? The fact is that Cardi B is always a little later than Shirin David with her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

More on this topic:

What does Shirin have to say about this?

What does the rap queen say about the fact that she is obviously being copied? For the 25-year-old, this is no problem at all, she herself from time to time looks something from her artist colleagues, as she tells her followers herself: “I love to be inspired by other women myself and that’s exactly how I love to inspire other women. (and it doesn’t matter if it’s a coincidence or not, we celebrate because we’re pretty and only have ugly bitches).” Born in Hamburg, she is not a fan of immediately condemning or having other women. Women support Women is Shirin’s motto. Great attitude!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirin David (@shirindavid)

That’s how successful their perfumes are

In her Instagram Story, the singer shares with her 5.4 million fans not only Cardi’s copy attempts, but also her latest successes. Shirin’s perfumes have actually made it into the top 10 list of the most popular perfumes, the magazine “Glamour”. “Created by Shirin” is in eighth place, among the top three and thus in third place is her fragrance “Created by the Community”. Someone should imitate her first.

(TSK)