Was Angelina Jolie’s eldest son bought from a family?

For years, the dark rumor has persisted that Angelina Jolie snatched her eldest (adopted) son Maddox from his family in his home country of Cambodia, probably without knowing it.

A new documentary by film student Elizabeth Jacobs entitled “The Stolen Children” now confirms this idea, as the film is about children in Cambodia who are separated or literally bought up by so-called “Baby Finder” from poor families in order to then pass them on to rich Western families.

Investigations against adoption agency

The problem received a public boost when an adoption broker was arrested in 2004. She was exposed after the police found out that she had forged birth documents in order to obtain US visas for orphans. Their agency (Seattle International Adoptions) had provided for 800 adoptions from Cambodia to parents in the USA between 1997 and 2001, according to the British “Sun”.

In 2002, Angelina Jolie and her then husband Billy Bob Thornton got their son according to “Sun” demonstrably mediated by the agency. The actress always claimed that she herself had checked that her child’s parents had died and that Maddox was an orphan.

In 2017, however, a Cambodian man claimed that he was maddox’s biological father. However, there is no concrete evidence that Jolie and Thornton knew that their son had been bought up by a family.

Elizabeth Jacobs also associates her documentary with a personal fate. In 2000, she was also adopted from Cambodia and only found out at the age of 21 that she had been placed by the agency involved. In her film, she now investigates her own fate after discovering that information about her birth on some documents was different.