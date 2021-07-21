“Tormenting”: Selena Gomez struggles with Disney past!

Selena Gomez (28) unpacks! The actress gained fame in 2007 through her starring role in the Disney series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. Since then, her acting career has gone steeply uphill and the 28-year-old has always been seen in well-known films such as “Cinderella Story”. She has also become very successful as a singer in recent years. But life in the spotlight also has its downsides: Sel now reveals that she still suffers from her past as a former child star!

“I still live with this agonizing feeling that people still see me as that Disney girl”, reveals the “Lose You To Love Me” singer now in conversation with the Vogue. In part, this is also due to her youthful face, which the 28-year-old has retained to this day. No make-up helps: Even if Selena opts for a dramatic look, she still looks like an innocent girl to the outside world.

In the interview, the singer also admits that she has developed major trust problems in recent years due to her great popularity. She often doesn’t know if anyone is really serious about her. This is also related to the separation from her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (27) at the time, which she has not completely overcome to this day.









display

Selena Gomez in March 2010 in Madrid

display

Selena Gomez in May 2019 in Cannes

display

Selena Gomez, musician

215 No, that surprises me a lot right now! 467 yes. It’s certainly hard for them to get away from the image.



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]