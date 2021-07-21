This is what Bella Thorne thinks about meetings of ex and Demi Lovato

Less than three weeks ago, Demi Lovato (28) separated from her fiancé Max Ehrich (29). The singer processed the end of the relationship in her new song “Still have me” – in which she sings how important it is to love yourself. But not only the music helped Demi over the separation. Most recently, she was spotted cuddling in a car together with the rapper Mod Sun. Now insiders report what Mod’s ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne (23) has to say about it.

A source told Hollywood Lifethat Bella didn’t even know that her ex had time with Demi Spend. Either way, however, she would no longer be interested in what her deceased was doing and with whom he was meeting. The “Midnight Sun” actress is totally happy in her current relationship with the Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo (27).

with Mod Sun the actress was together from 2018 to 2019 – in between, the two even had a three-way relationship with the web star Tana Mongeau (22). Bella and the rapper is even said to have married, but according to Bella, this was not an official wedding. Also with her new boyfriend Benjamin, she recently caused rumors about a possible engagement.









Demi Lovato and Mod Sun in Los Angeles, October 2020

Ben Mascolo and Bella Thorne in July 2020

Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

