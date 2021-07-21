This is singer Camila Cabello

Ever since she was a child, she dreamed Camila Cabello from a great career as a singer. Already after the ninth grade she left her school to concentrate on her singing career. The music career of the singer with Cuban roots really took off in 2012. This year she participated in the second season of the American casting show “ The X Factor ==See also==* Although she did not make it far as an individual candidate in the show, Camila Cabello still had a happy ending from her participation: Together with other participants from the show, she became the Girl band “Fifth Harmony” brought together. In the show, their band landed only on the third place, but the first successes in the music business followed quickly. Camila Cabello and her bandmates were able to catch up with their first single “ Miss Movin’ On ” in the Billboard charts. The record sold more than 500,000 times and achieved gold status. The most successful release was the single “Work From Home” from 2016, which was even awarded platinum several times.

Although she was successful with the band, Decided Camila Cabello already during her time with “Fifth Harmony”, musically to go your own way . She was also able to prove herself as a solo artist. In November 2015, Camila Cabello released the single “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, which she released in a duet with the Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes Sang. The song reached #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Other hits followed, such as “Bad Things” and “Havana”. Probably the most famous song, which comes from Camila Cabello’s pen, is “ Señorita “, which she performed again together with the singer Shawn Mendes. The song was the third most successful song worldwide in its release year 2019!

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes: “Señorita” welds them together

In early 2018, Camila Cabello met YouTuber Matthew Hussey. A year later, in May 2019, however, the separation followed. But the love was not long in coming: The collaboration on the song “Señorita” and the success have welded Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together and apparently one or the other spark has jumped over. Because in the same year both fell in love with each other and so they are officially a couple since summer 2019.

Three facts about Camila Cabello you may not have known

✔ Camila Cabello fled to the United States with her mother in 2003 at the age of six and became a U.S. citizen in 2008. As she revealed in an interview with “Glamour”, she had nothing but a pink dress, a doll and a Winnie the Pooh diary with her on the trip to the USA.

✔ For her album “Camila” she recorded five songs together with superstar Pharrell Williams. However, with “Havana” only one song of the two landed on the finished album. In this one you can sometimes hear Pharrell in the background.

✔ Camila Cabello is a huge fan of Demi Lovato. In an interview on the “Zach Sang Show” she revealed that Demi had a great musical influence on her.