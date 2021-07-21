“Think about it all the time”: Old interview is embarrassing for Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish struggles with the Internet: The net has helped her to become a star. But much of what can be found there about them is unpleasant for the 19-year-old today.

The Internet does not forget – this has long been a truism. Even superstars like Billie Eilish sometimes suffer from it. Everything they have ever said or done can still be found online years later. In an interview with “Vogue”, the musician revealed that she sometimes has problems with this – especially when it comes to her teenage self from a few years ago.

After all, Eilish, now 19 years old and a world star, has been in the public spotlight for some time. The net certainly played a big part in the fact that she became known with her music at an early age. Again and again, however, Billie Eilish also wishes not to be so permanently present on the Internet. “I said so many things back then that I don’t agree with at all now, or what I think the opposite,” she told Vogue. “The strangest thing is that nothing disappears once it’s on the Internet. Every interview I gave when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it all the time.”

An answer is now unpleasant for Billie Eilish



She is particularly uncomfortable with an interview she gave as a teenager. In it, she was asked what she would do when she wasn’t making music. Her answer: “Even if I don’t make music, I make music.” That wasn’t even true – she only heard the phrase once in an interview with rapper Lil Wayne and simply parroted it because it sounded cool to her.

“If you’re a fucking teenager, you don’t really know yourself, so you try to find yourself. That was the hardest thing for me: I didn’t really know how I really felt. So I just came up with this façade that I stuck to,” Eilish says in an interview with the fashion magazine. In this process of self-discovery, the whole world was able to watch her thanks to the Internet. Already at the age of 14 she released her first songs, she quickly became a star, especially among younger listeners. When she was 17 years old, her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Number one in the US charts.





Eilish had to apologize for racism



Her Internet past recently caught up with Billie Eilish: An old video of her using racist terms appeared on the internet. Many fans were horrified, Eilish apologized. An example of how things she would do very differently today reappear and affect her life in the present.

“The internet brings back things from everyone’s past and I think, ‘Don’t you understand that everyone is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed of their past?'” Eilish told Vogue. As a superstar in the Internet age, she probably has to live with fate.

source: “Vogue”

epp