Teen idol Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande makes the girl’s dream perfect – Panorama

By Tomo Pavlovic Tomo Pavlovic (pav) profile May 21, 2021 – 1:23 PM



Ariana Grande. Photo: dpa/Jordan Strauss

Pop princess Ariana Grande knows what millions of young women want: success, beauty, countless followers and a beautiful man. After marrying Dalton Gomez, the picture is now perfect. A style check of the Instagram idol.

Stuttgart – When talking about female beauty ideals, one should be careful. One is quickly confronted with the accusation that the media, but also men in general, are to blame for the fact that young women feel uncomfortable in their skin. Such undifferentiated charges are best met with a number: 236 million! So many people, mostly female teenagers, follow singer Ariana Grande on her Instagram channel.









The American constantly posts extremely physical photos of herself. Sometimes the 27-year-old explains how to have his partner tattoo pierked under the chest after a relationship ended. Then she announces that she has married, namely the luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. And again, their fans have been delighted for days.

Latex and leather

Ariana Grande usually wears a braided braid on the top of her head. Her make-up is more of a mask, her glitter dresses with and without trumpets and bellies complete the look of a bizarre pop princess. But it can also paint, latex and leather – and a lot of skin. If you look around, you will see countless, possibly unfortunate would-be copies of this unmatched ideal of beauty in your environment. Ariana Grande is currently the most followed woman on Instagram. It is its own medium.





