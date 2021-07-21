Talk show host James Corden takes a bumpy trip with Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the “Friends” cast.

18. June 2021 – 10:20 clock

Bumpy vocal excursion for Jennifer Aniston and her “Friends” colleagues

Auweia, that was bumpy: Presenter James Corden (42) is known for his format “Carpool Karaoke”, in which he drives around with the most diverse stars in the car and sings songs. Now he had a special troupe as a guest: His carpool consisted of Jennifer Aniston (52), Courteney Cox (57), Lisa Kudrow (57), David Schwimmer (54), Matt LeBlanc (53) and Matthew Perry (51) – the stars of the hit series “Friends”. However, it came to a small mishap.

James Corden on the “Friends” stars: “Are everyone alive?”

In a good mood, the stars from the nineties sitcom made a rather bumpy ride through the Warner Bros. Studios in Hollywood, where “Friends” and the celebrated reunion of the show were filmed.







Of course, they sang together “I’ll be there for you…”, the title tune of the series. Presenter James Corden, who drove the actors around with a large golf cart, made a small mishap during the ride. When Corden got out, the vehicle suddenly made a sentence backwards. He had apparently forgotten to put on the handbrake. After a short shock, however, the stars could laugh directly about it, because fortunately nothing had happened. “Is everyone alive?” asked Corden, initially worried. Then he declared, apparently without the stars noting: “Honestly, I almost killed the cast of Friends.”

“Friends” reunion caused concern among fans in the run-up

In May, James Corden had presented the series reunion of “Friends” expected by millions of fans, the trailer of which had already caused concern for actor Matthew Perry, who played the joke cookie Chandler Bing on “Friends”.