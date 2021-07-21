Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Stress with her followers because of her cute doll

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B: Stress with her followers because of her cute doll

03/07/2021

US pop star Cardi B believes that some Twitter users are obsessed with their posts in the app and therefore not happy with everything.

The 28-year-old had recently deactivated her account on the micro-blogging platform Twitter in the midst of an online backlash. After the reactivation of her site, the musician has now claimed that some people would only “live” for their contributions.

