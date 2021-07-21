SO sexy she buffaloes for law school

16. June 2021 – 14:48 clock

Kim sunbathes while learning

Law student Kim Kardashian sometimes spends up to ten hours a day on her exams. With the pleasant temperatures in California, the 40-year-old can at least sit down in the fresh air to learn and sunbathe comfortably. In the video, she is lounging for her fans at the desk sexy in a learning bikini.

Kim goes through her studies ice-cold

She recently explained how seriously Kim takes her studies on her reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The mother of four revealed that she had to take a seven-hour exam. This exam, which, according to Kim, only 20 percent of the students even manage, had it all!







Getting up during this time would not be allowed! “I’m afraid I’ll have to pee, so we bought diapers,” Kim confessed on U.S. television. “I didn’t have to wear any, but they let you fall through when you get up, so I just pee on the chair. I don’t care.” Kim has her priorities.

