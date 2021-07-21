Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Now it's getting serious – Cologne

By Arjun Sethi
Now it’s getting serious between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two speak of a house in which both want to live together.




Shawn Mendes mentioned that he and Camila Cabello are on a house hunt in Miami because they would both want to live there together. Having grown up with cold Canadian winters, it’s no wonder the Canadian fell in love with warm, sunny Miami. There he spent a lot of time with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, who was born and raised there and still calls the city home today. After being quarantined in Miami this year, Shawn Mendes has revealed that he and his girlfriend are looking for a home of their own. In an interview with “The Guardian U.K.” on December 10, he stated that the two would like to live together in Miami and that they would now look for a nice place. When he made the Zoom call with the publication, Shawn Mendes explained that he had temporarily moved there so camila could stay in her primary residence and focus only on her new music.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a very good relationship with each other

Shawn Mendes made a short solo trip so as not to disturb Camila Cabello with her new music and not to distract her. “I give her space because I don’t want to mess up her creative flow,” Shawn Mendes told the publication, revealing, “I’m looking for a house here with Camila and just trying to figure out where.” The Canadian has admitted that he had been in love with Camila for five years before he had the courage to tell her and start a romance. “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman you love that you love her. I was afraid of being rejected by her for five years, which kept me from doing it every time,” he told Access Hollywood in an interview on December 3, 2020. Fortunately, the two are now together and are looking for a nice place together to live out their time together.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
