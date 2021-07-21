Selena Gomez surprises fans with new hair color: Suddenly blonde again!

April 26, 2021 – 2:18 clock

Hardly recognizable!

Seems as if US singer Selena Gomez (28) is currently undergoing a change of style. She has just got a very personal tattoo and now she surprises her fans with a new hair color: Selena is blonde!

This selfie now goes through the ceiling

A clever move for her own brand: On the Instagram account of her make-up line “Rare Beauty”, Selena shares a selfie of herself, on which she looks completely changed. While there are no indications of the style change on her own account, she shows here that Selena has made her hair blonde.

At first glance, Selena is barely recognizable, because she looks down, not into the camera, and disappears under her blond hair.

The new hair color combines Selena lacquered nails in bright colors and an oversized T-shirt in retro look.

Selena Gomez has been blonde before

Most recently, the singer said goodbye to her dark mane in 2017 and surprised fans and media on the red carpet of the American Music Awards with the light hair.







19 November 2017 – suddenly blonde: Selena Gomez takes her fans’ breath away at the American Music Awards. © picture alliance

Is THAT the trend of 2021?!

Selena Gomez isn’t the first pop star to make headlines this year with blond-dyed hair. It wasn’t until March that Billie Eilish (19) dyed her hair blonde. So light hair seems to be slowly becoming the trend of 2021.