Selena Gomez isn’t dating anyone right now and is “grateful for that”

In her song “Boyfriend” Selena Gomez (28) sang about wanting a boyfriend – but unfortunately also getting the wrong people over and over again. Only recently, the attractive Latina expressed that this lyrics also describe her real love life quite well. Although the singer can probably hardly save herself from admirers, the current single life is actually quite right for her. Selena now says she’s grateful that she’s not dating anyone at the moment!

But why is the ex of Justin Bieber (27) actually rather single? She is simply uncomfortable with the public interest in her love life, she tells the Los Angeles Times. As soon as you see her in male company, it begins to simmer in the rumor mill. “It’s an unpleasant part of my job”, the 28-year-old describes her always publicly commented dating life.

Photos in intimate poses recently ensured that actor Aaron Dominguez was considered an admirer of Selena. That the photos were taken during filming for a new series, many may not have known – In any case, Aaron was powerfully hostile on the net for the alleged love affair. “No wonder men don’t want to go out with me,” complains the former Disney child star – Selena finds it just more relaxed to be single.









Aaron Dominguez, actor and Selena Gomez, actress

Selena Gomez, musician

Selena Gomez in April 2019

