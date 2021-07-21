Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeNewsSelena Gomez isn't dating anyone right now and is "grateful for that"
News

Selena Gomez isn’t dating anyone right now and is “grateful for that”

By Arjun Sethi
0
37




In her song “Boyfriend” Selena Gomez (28) sang about wanting a boyfriend – but unfortunately also getting the wrong people over and over again. Only recently, the attractive Latina expressed that this lyrics also describe her real love life quite well. Although the singer can probably hardly save herself from admirers, the current single life is actually quite right for her. Selena now says she’s grateful that she’s not dating anyone at the moment!

But why is the ex of Justin Bieber (27) actually rather single? She is simply uncomfortable with the public interest in her love life, she tells the Los Angeles Times. As soon as you see her in male company, it begins to simmer in the rumor mill. “It’s an unpleasant part of my job”, the 28-year-old describes her always publicly commented dating life.

Photos in intimate poses recently ensured that actor Aaron Dominguez was considered an admirer of Selena. That the photos were taken during filming for a new series, many may not have known – In any case, Aaron was powerfully hostile on the net for the alleged love affair. “No wonder men don’t want to go out with me,” complains the former Disney child star – Selena finds it just more relaxed to be single.




Aaron Dominguez, actor and Selena Gomez, actress
Selena Gomez, musician
Selena Gomez in April 2019


Previous articleFrustration after reality TV show ends: Khloé Kardashian talks Tacheles
Next articleAngelina Jolie as firefighter in “They Want Me Dead”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv