Kardashian Breakup: Tristan’s Declaration of Love to His Ex Khloé – People

Khloé Kardashian (37) and Tristan Thompson (30) were a couple, then none, then they were one again and then separated again. And now this: Tristan still loves his Khloé!

He announced this today in an Insta post on the occasion of her birthday.

To three photos of the two he writes: “Happy Birthday Khloé. Thank you for not only being a great partner, mom and best friend, but also the kindest, caring and loving person I’ve ever met. Your love and energy are contagious to everyone who meets you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have a wonderful day.”

And then there are even two heart emojis for the birthday child.

After separation, this post does not sound. And you can't rule out that the two won't get back together after all. But from the beginning:









▶︎ After her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom – divorced in 2016 – Khloé met NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two became parents of little True in April 2018.

And even before that, the basketball player began to cheat on the Kardashian sister. Thompson was accused in 2018 of spending the night with an Instagram model named Lani Blair – while Khloé was still pregnant with True.

▶︎ In 2019, he is said to have had fun with the then best friend of Khloé’s little sister Kylie. Also this Techtelmechtel with Jordyn Woods came out. This was followed by the first separation.

In 2020, the two then got back together. Wanted to try again. But the basketball player just couldn’t keep his fingers off other women.

After Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in an interview that she had met with Thompson in the fall, the next breakup followed…

And a week ago, the next blow for Khloé: Tristan is said to have disappeared into a room with three women at a birthday party in Bel Air and came out almost half an hour later completely “dishempled”. The bitter: The day before, he was still eating with Khloé and True.

Will Khloé forgive him again after his Instagram declaration of love? This can certainly not be ruled out with the two!