“Friends”: Two stars were almost in a relationship

In the sitcom special “Friends: The Reunion” some unexpected details came to light. Two performers admitted that they had feelings for each other.
Fans of the sitcom “Friends” were allowed to revel in nostalgia on May 27, 2021. On this day, the streaming service HBO Max has the special “Friends: The Reunion” published. In the film, the six main actors come together again to talk about past times. In Germany you can watch the reunion on Sky*.
During the interviews with the actors, a lot of new information came to light. So several things happened backstage that the fans never found out about. In the trailer, for example, viewers see a clip in which Jennifer Aniston reveals that a producer claimed at the time that “Friends” would not make her a star. But that’s not the only exciting detail: Two actors admitted, that they almost became a couple in real life.
“Friends”: These two actors were thinking about a relationship
In the sitcom “Friends” there were countless relationship constellations. Often the six main characters did not date each other at all, but found their partners in circles of friends and acquaintances. Nevertheless, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), for example, have come together. Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) also crackled from the beginning, but those feelings didn’t just exist in the fictional world. As Aniston and Schwimmer revealed in “Friends: The Reunion”,” The two also flirted behind the scenes. For example, they often sat cuddling on the couch in Monica’s apartment while filming was paused.
Unfortunately, there was no real relationship. The actors gave a good reason for this: Aniston and Schwimmer were never single at the same time. In 1998, for example, Aniston’s relationship with Hollywood star Brad Pitt began.
“Friends”: That’s why a relationship between the actors could have become a problem
Aniston and Schwimmer’s colleagues admitted in “Friends: The Reunion” that they had noticed the flirtations between the two. In this context, Courteney Cox called an advantage of the missed opportunity for a relationship. After all, what would have happened if the two had finished during filming? In the worst case, further cooperation would have been impossible, which would have jeopardized the sitcom. (soa) *tz.de is offered by IPPEN. media.
