“Friends”: Ross and Rachel were in love with each other away from the cameras

“Friends” reunion: Ross and Rachel were also in love with each other away from the cameras

They were the TV couple of the 90s: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer aka Ross and Rachel. Now the “Friends” stars have revealed at the reunion show that they also had feelings for each other off camera.

It was probably one of the moments of the “Friends” reunion show, which has thrilled fans all over the world since last Thursday: Ross and Rachel were also there in real life. Well, not quite. But at least Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed what very few people knew so far: During the filming of the first season, the two were in love with each other.

“Friends” reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were in love with each other



“In the first season, I had a total crush on Jen,” admitted “Ross” actor Schwimmer, after which Aniston said she also had feelings for her co-star. But something serious had never come of it.









“It was like two ships passing each other, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line,” Schwimmer said. “We all guided our affection and love for each other in Ross and Rachel,” Aniston added, revealing that she found it absurd at the time that her first kiss was actually the one they had in front of cameras as Ross and Rachel.

Co-stars have guessed something



Their co-stars told the show that they had a good idea that the two had feelings for each other. In an interview with the industry journal “The Hollywood Reporter” after the reunion, the makers of “Friends” told how they experienced the relationship of the two.





“It was a very hot topic on set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, ‘Oh my God, they can’t act that, there must be something!’ Everyone suspected that something was going on,” said executive producer and director Kevin Bright.

“We didn’t know for sure because we never asked either of them, but yes, we thought there might be something going on,” she said. “It has [Ross und Rachels Handlung] honestly not inspired at all. If anything, her ability to channel these feelings into Ross and Rachel only made the longing more comprehensible,” added Marta Kauffmann.

Source used: “The Hollywood Reporter”

Ls