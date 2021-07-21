Fanta 4 give a concert at the Jenner cable car at Königssee

German chanting since 1986: The Fantastic Four give a concert at the Jennerbahn. −Photo: Robert Grischek/FKP Scorpio

The German hip-hop pioneers of the band Die Fantastischen Vier will give five open-air concerts in September at unusual locations:



One of them takes place at the middle station of the Bavarian Jenner cable car near Schönau am Königssee. The other four performances will take place on the Museum Island Schloss Gottorf (Schleswig), in the Harzer Bergtheater on the Hexentanzplatz (Thale), in the monastery ruin Calw-Hirsau (Black Forest) and on the tournament meadow near Manderscheid (Eifel) between two castle ruins.









Tickets for the spectacle are not available in advance, the audience can earn free admission. Because the Fanta 4 project is part of the campaign “Tomorrow can come” of the Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken, which wants to promote confidence and determination.

If you want to win tickets, you have to download the “Winner Video” app and explain in a video message of no more than 35 seconds by 27 August at the latest why he or she is looking forward to tomorrow. In addition, there is the chance to win tickets in front of one of 100 branches on the “ticket bus”. − rmr