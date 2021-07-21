Cardi B shares new single “UP”

The rapper has released a new single. She then returns to the sound of her very first mixtape.

Cardi B has released a new song. It is called “UP” and comes with its own video, which you can watch on our site. It is the rapper’s first release since her megahit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. In an interview with Zane Lowe, the rapper explained that she wants to go in a different direction with “UP”.

“My last song was about sex,” Cardi said. “I always want my latest song to be different from the one before. If one song is about money, the next is supposed to be about something else. When I started rapping and released my first mixtape, I was heavily inspired by Chicago Drill. My mixtape was about gangsterism and violence, and that’s the direction this single should go.”

In addition, Cardi B talks about her album in an interview. Actually, she says, she wanted to release her new album last year. But she didn’t feel like she had the right material for it. “I’ve recorded so many songs, I think about fifty,” Cardi said. “But I’m still not satisfied. This year, however, I definitely want to release an album. I feel like I have no choice.” After all, their last record “Invasion of Privacy” was released in 2018.

In the time since the release of “WAP”, Cardi B has announced the divorce from her husband Offset. But only a month later, the two have come together again.