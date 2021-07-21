Camila Cabello: THESE sharp moments didn’t just blow Shawn Mendes away

Camila Cabello is not only musically one of the hottest artists at the moment. Especially her looks of the last few years will probably remain unforgotten. With these crisp impressions, not only friend Shawn Mendes falls into rapture.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have to dress warmly: For several years, pop princess Camila Cabello has been heating up with her performances and her music. She has long since said goodbye to the initially cute Lolita look in the girl group Fifth Harmony. The newcomer uses her Latina vibes purposefully – with which she has not only wrapped the girl crush Shawn Mendes around her finger. A few moments testify to the transformation. On her 24th birthday, we’ll show you some of her most sensual photos that you won’t forget.

Camila Cabello robs fans of their minds as a Latina

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, as the singer is called by her full name, has finally gained a foothold in the music industry as a serious solo artist with her mega-hit “Havana” and the duet “Señorita”. In keeping with her music, she has also made the flamenco look socially acceptable again. If you already found her breathtaking in the video for “Havana” in her red mini dress, her bulky dress, which she wears on the cover of her second studio album, will also take your breath away. There she shows her beautiful décolleté.

Already read?“Topless” hammer! THIS bulging selfie makes their fans lose their minds

Bulging promotion: Camila Cabello shows her wild side

She repeated this bosom hammer in 2019 when she advertised her “Romance” tour. Then she kneels on the floor in a tiny dress. Only small tiny circles cover her dream body here. She has never shown so much skin. With her wild look and wet hair, she could smoothly appear as an Amazon in one of her next videos.

Bottomless cracker: Camila Cabello relaxes only in a T-shirt

It goes without saying that musicians should drum up publicity for their own CDs as often as possible. Camila Cabello was extremely diligent in this regard. Her fans were particularly enthusiastic about the matching merchandise for her second album. This could also be due to the fact that the singer with Cuban roots only wears the T-shirt with the album title on it. She was happy to do without trousers. In another photo, she immediately omitted the T-shirt and covers her bust only with her arms. Did her boyfriend Shawn Mendes find this look so attractive?









Hot couple photos! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are on the net

We don’t know. But both are in love to both ears. Camila often posts couple photos. Some recordings are almost too private. Once they kissed intimately in a pool. The singer wears a slim, black bikini. Another time she disguised the brunette beauty as a black witch. The “Wonder” singer could not escape their dark magic.

Lacquer Queen! Camila Cabello heats up in lace body

Speaking of magic! During an appearance for an event of the radio station B96 Chicago, Camila Cabello showed herself as a bad girl. She performed with a lace thong body and lacquer overknee boots. Their fans were completely finished. Well, at this curve show, her followers should not have been surprised about sweating. After all, the singer has literally torched the stage here. We are already looking forward to their next transformations. Hopefully she will go one better, but first she should celebrate her special day properly: Happy Birthday, dear Camila Cabello.

Sabrina Böhme loves to sing privately, especially songs by Adele, Dua Lipa or Camila Cabello or Little Mix. For almost two years, she has also been allowed to write professionally about her favorites.

