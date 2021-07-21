Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Billie Eilish is the most listened to artist in the shower

By Arjun Sethi
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Februa

Billie Eilish on February 8 at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.




Photo: FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz. All rights reserved.

Everything is more fun with the right soundtrack. The right song can transform even boring everyday activities such as cleaning or daily toilet visits into casual scenes from an independent coming-of-age movie. But which genre fits particularly well with which everyday activity? Prefer Billie Eilish or The Beatles when showering, Dua Lipa or Drake when cleaning?
The AMERICAN platform Uswitch now brings light into the darkness of everyday musical accompaniment.

Spotify playlists as an indicator

For this purpose, Uswitch crawled public Spotify playlists for keywords such as “pooping/pooing”, “cooking”, “cleaning”, “working from home”, “morning”, “shower” or “cleaning”. She then determined which genres, performers and songs were particularly common in the context of which keywords. These were then immortalized in top 20 lists.

Billie Eilish showering and bathing

When showering and bathing, for example, the pop genre clearly dominates. With 692 songs in the playlists searched, pop star Billie Eilish is the favorite accompaniment to daily personal hygiene, followed by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. The Neighborhood only makes it to seventh place, but with “Daddy Issues” the misty shower song. Her song “Sweater Weather” also made it to number three in the list.

Rap music for big business

To underline large shops, however, other strings are usually wound. Here, especially rap music from mobile phone speakers and Bluetooth speakers sounds. Most of the songs come from the late US rapper Juice WRLD, but other genre greats such as Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar or Lil Uzi Vert also prefer to resound through the tiled bathroom walls.

When it comes to cooking, soul food is the keyword. Here you will find mainly jazz & soul performers such as Otis Redding, Sam Cooke or Nina Simone. For cleaning, on the other hand, it should be a little more energetic. Pop anthems by Taylor Swift or Katy Perry usually run here.

The complete list can be found here.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
