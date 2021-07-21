Ariana Grande reportedly got married in a “small and intimate” ceremony

After the US singer Ariana Grande announced her engagement to the real estate agent Dalton Gomez in December 2020, the two are now said to have married in a “small and intimate” ceremony. “They are married,” an official representative of the musician confirmed to the “People” magazine.









The source is also said to have told People magazine: “It was tiny and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The secret wedding took place in the Californian city of Montecito.

“They spend a lot of time there. It is therefore only natural that they would get married in Ari’s beautiful and historic house.” However, Ariana Grande has not yet officially confirmed this information. In 2018, the musician was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, but only a few months later the two separated again. The 27-year-old also had previous relationships with musician Mac Miller, rapper Big Sean and football player Ricardo Álvarez, who died in 2018.