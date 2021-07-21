Are Kendall and Kylie Jenner proving that the classic selfie is out?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner – this is how the sisters now show themselves on Instagram

We don’t want to claim that the Kardashian-Jenner clan invented the selfie, but the family has certainly contributed to the pout looking into one’s own iPhone becoming a ubiquitous pastime. But since all trends are ephemeral, the era of the traditional selfie could come to an end – replaced by a pose that could prove tricky for any inflexible person. At least when it comes to the latest Instagram posts by Kendall and Kylie.

This week, the two sisters – whether intentional or not – posted selfies with a new pose to perhaps bring a touch of editorial to their home shoots. Kylie started by sharing a photo of herself posing under a photo of herself hanging in her home in Hidden Hills. On the floor, squatting, posing next to Kendall’s dog Pyro, she wore a gray jersey dress with beaded heels and futuristic sunglasses by Bottega Veneta.









Kendall Jenner poses with her dog Pyro on her new Instagram posts

Just a few hours later, Kendall followed suit, reflecting her younger sister’s pose in a series of photos shared in support of burberry’s latest collection presentation. Kendall wore a leather version of the British brand’s classic trench coat, which she styled with straight hair and a chunky collar. Similar to her sister, Kendall also posed next to her dog in a deep squat in one of the pictures (they can be seen on her Instagram account). While regular gym goers might criticize her technique, there’s no denying Kendall’s talent for skillfully using it for the camera.