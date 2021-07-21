Angelina Jolie now wants to part ways with Brad Pitt

The ongoing dispute between Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) just doesn’t seem to want to calm down. The actress now allegedly no longer wants to work with her ex-husband and get out of the joint business. According to the US magazine “TMZ”, Jolie has already submitted all the necessary documents to the judge. In them, she asks the court to monetate her stake in the company Nouvel, LLC, Chateau Miraval.

In the USA, it is common for company shares to be temporarily frozen in the case of divorces. Angelina Jolie apparently can’t wait to get back to her share of the joint winery in France in order to sell it. According to “TMZ”, the actress already has the deal on the table, so only needs the judge’s ascension so that the ban can be lifted. The couple allegedly bought the winery for $60 million in 2011. How much it is worth today is unclear.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been a couple since 2005 and married since 2014. The two-part divorce proceedings have been in the air since 2016 – while they have been officially divorced since 2019. Apart from their children, the business relationship is the only thing that still unites them.