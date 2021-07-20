Cardi B frustrated: We rappers are never good enough. And the men?

27.06.2021 18:00 o’clock

US superstar Cardi B is annoyed that female rappers always have to do more than their male counterparts.

The “WAP” musician is more than tired of the double standards. On Twitter, she gives free rein to her frustration of always having to strive for impossible standards.









Male rappers have it easier

“Female rappers have to tear their butts open for performances, great sets, put on make-up for hours, endure pressure from the public, look perfect, make great music and yet they are the least respected. They are never good enough. What’s new?”, writes the musician on her account. In addition, she shared the post of a user who had matured about this very topic and criticized that male rappers would only give the “absolute minimum” and still hardly attract criticism.

Cardi B wants to promote his acting career

When it comes to diligence, cardi B can’t fool anyone so quickly. In addition to her music career, she is also working on gaining a foothold in the film industry.

After a role in “Hustlers” alongside Jennifer Lopez, the artist landed a part in the ninth “Fast & Furious” flick, which will be released in mid-July. In it, she plays the role of Leysa, an old friend of Dom (Vin Diesel).