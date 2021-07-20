Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsWe rappers are never good enough. And the men?
News

We rappers are never good enough. And the men?

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




Cardi B frustrated: We rappers are never good enough. And the men?

© IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

27.06.2021 18:00 o’clock

US superstar Cardi B is annoyed that female rappers always have to do more than their male counterparts.

The “WAP” musician is more than tired of the double standards. On Twitter, she gives free rein to her frustration of always having to strive for impossible standards.





Previous articletherapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered from pregnancy issues
Next article“In every area”: Billie Eilish is sacred to privacy
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv