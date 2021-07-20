Tuesday, July 20, 2021
This is how he is doing with the divorce from Kim Kardashian

By Arjun Sethi
Kanye West: This is how he is doing with the divorce from Kim Kardashian

IMAGO / MediaPunch

07/20/2021 10:57 AM

Kanye West accepts that Kim Kardashian wants a divorce. The “Heartless” rapper was reportedly quite disappointed when his wife made it public earlier this year that she had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to the musician’s acquaintances, however, he is slowly but surely coming to a standstill with his situation. A source told People: “Kim and Kanye spend time with their children. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time it was really hard for him. He was disappointed.”


