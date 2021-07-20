Kanye West: This is how he is doing with the divorce from Kim Kardashian

07/20/2021 10:57 AM

Kanye West accepts that Kim Kardashian wants a divorce. The “Heartless” rapper was reportedly quite disappointed when his wife made it public earlier this year that she had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to the musician’s acquaintances, however, he is slowly but surely coming to a standstill with his situation. A source told People: “Kim and Kanye spend time with their children. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time it was really hard for him. He was disappointed.”

What Kim says about Kanye’s father qualities

And further: “But now that has changed. He wants the best for the children. That’s why he stays on a friendly level with Kim so that the children are happy. They spend time together as a family.”

Some time ago, acquaintances of the couple had revealed that the two still maintain a friendly relationship: “Kim and Kanye get along. They both keep their promise to do the best for the children. Kim is very happy that everything remains calm. She thinks Kanye is a good father. She wants him to be free to spend as much time with the kids as he wants.”









Kanye West is broke and keen on it?

Kanye West is said to be about to release his new album. Actually, the rapper should have released his planned LP “Donda” last year. However, fans are still waiting for the work to be released. Now social media star Justin Laboy reports on Twitter that Kanye played his new record for him and basketball player Kevin Duran over the weekend in Las Vegas. Layboy is convinced that the musician has surpassed himself with the album.

“The production is light years ahead of its time and the bars sound like he’s broke and keen to land a new record deal. Every artist who plans, [sein Album] to release soon, should simply postpone it,” the Internet star teases Kanye’s new work.

More on this topic:

Does Kanye deliver the “Album of the Year”?

For him, it is clear that the record will be the “Album of the Year”. “Kanye West’s album is really finished. When it comes out this week, we probably won’t hear anything else for a while… Until then, let me enjoy all the contemporary artists I listen to,” Laboy writes. Most recently, the hip-hop veteran had released the LP “Jesus Is King” in 2019. (Bang)