Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewstherapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered from pregnancy issues
News

therapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered from pregnancy issues

By Arjun Sethi
0
26




Jennifer Aniston (52) knows how exhausting life in the spotlight can be. Because not only her performances in front of the camera, but also her private life were often publicly commented. Whether at the side of Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (49) – there was a lot of discussion and speculation about the actress’s love life and her qualities as a woman. These rumors also reached her family, as Jen now reported. In the end, she even went to therapy because of public pressure.

In an interview with People the 52-year-old spoke openly about her experiences with the circulating speculation about her person. Even those around them did not let the rumors bounce off themselves. “Sometimes it happens that family members or people send you things and ask, ‘What is this? Are you having a baby? Will you get married?'”, the actress said. She herself had always wondered how long it would take until her environment would finally ignore these stupid headlines.

One way to cope with the public’s constant focus on their private lives and all the pressure was for Jenniferto seek professional help. “I learned a lot from the therapy,” the Friends star assured, explaining: “Self-confidence is key.” In addition, the actress meditates every day, enjoys the quiet moments and the time with her dogs.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the premiere of “… and then came Polly”, 2004
Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of “The Morning Show” 2019
Jennifer Aniston, November 2019

Instagram / jenniferaniston

Jennifer Aniston, November 2019


Previous articleAngelina Jolie visits her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv