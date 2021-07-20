Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNews"Teen Wolf" Tyler Posey comes out as a sexually fluid
News

“Teen Wolf” Tyler Posey comes out as a sexually fluid

By Arjun Sethi
0
50




Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey/Instagram

The US actor and singer Tyler Posey has come out as sexually fluid. Posey, best known for the TV series “Teen Wolf,” had talked about his experiences with men in the past, but is currently with singer-songwriter Phem.

His girlfriend helped him realize that he is queer

She also sees herself as queer and has helped the 29-year-old realize “that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I am sexually fluid,” as Posey says in an interview with NME magazine. People who describe themselves as sexually fluid are attracted to all genders – but in contrast to the classic definition of bisexuality, they are at times stronger to one gender.




In 2016, he was Tyler Posey with fellow actress Bella Thorne, then he “had something with men,” as he said. At the moment he is back with a woman, the 26-year-old musician Phem, which earned him the accusation of “gay baiting” – just pretending to like men in order to win gay fans.

This also included the actor’s engagement on the platform OnlyFans, which is mainly used by stars – Posey also showed himself naked there, which fans could also see for 5 dollars a month. For this, he had received a lot of hate comments, which had hurt him a lot, as he tells in the interview.

He numbed the pain with alcohol and drugs

Among other things, he had been asked to take his life. That’s why he took drugs and alcohol “to forget the pain.” In the meantime, however, he is dry again and has worked on his mental health. And now his girlfriend is playing the main role in his life.  The 26-year-old has no problem with her boyfriend being sexually fluid. “I’ve been dating almost everything under the sun now, and right now I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever had,” he says frankly.

Tyler Posey became known as the lead actor in the MTV series “Teen Wolf”, which was produced from 2011 to 2017. In it, he plays a young werewolf who protects his environment from evil forces and supernatural creatures in California. For his role he received a Teen Choice Award and a Young Hollywood Award, among others.

One of the other leading actors of “Teen Wolf” was Colton Haynes, who came out as gay in 2016.



Previous articleRolling Sushi Anime News Episode 24 KW 28/2021 – About Aya and the Witch and Monster Hunter
Next articleKendall Jenner: The naked madness! This one night stand reveals EVERYTHING, Kendall…
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv