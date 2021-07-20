sweet! Camila Cabello shares new couple pic with her Shawn

Camila Cabello (24) is in love to both ears! In July 2019, the singer made her relationship with Shawn Mendes (22) public. That it is really serious between the two, should be clear to everyone by now: The two turtle doves not only added a common dog to their love happiness last year, but also moved in together. From time to time, the two also show on the net how happy they are with each other: Now Camila shared another sweet couple photo of herself and her loved one!

on Instagram The 24-year-old now posted a snapshot in which Shawn tenderly presses a kiss on her cheek. The couple seems very familiar and seems to enjoy the togetherness. “I love my baby”, the “Havana” singer demonstrated her strong feelings under the post. Camila’s fan base was also completely blown away by this sweet sight: In total, the post was hearted almost 3.5 million times. “Most beautiful couple in the world,” commented one of numerous enraptured users.

The 22-year-old also raves about his partner again and again in the highest tones. In an interview with People He revealed at the end of December that he had learned a lot from Camila in terms of love. “She really taught me what it’s like to be vulnerable, honest and faithful in a relationship”, the singer explained.









Camila Cabello, singer

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, October 2020

Shawn Mendes, singer

80 Totally cute! The two seem very familiar with each other.



